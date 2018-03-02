2 Dead, 1 On The Run After Shooting At Central Michigan Universi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 Dead, 1 On The Run After Shooting At Central Michigan University

By CBS News
A Michigan college said police confirmed that two people were fatally shot on the campus of Central Michigan University on Friday morning. The two people were not students, the school said on Twitter.

The university said a suspect was at large and police advised people in the area to take shelter.

Two people were shot, emergency dispatchers confirmed to CBS affiliate WNEM-TV.

Two people were shot, emergency dispatchers confirmed to CBS affiliate WNEM-TV.   

Officials in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the campus is located, described the suspect on Twitter as a 19-year-old black male who was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing mustard-yellow jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt and was considered armed and dangerous.

The College of Humanities and Social and Behavioral Sciences at the school told students on Twitter to avoid Campbell Hall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

