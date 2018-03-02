2 Dead, 1 On The Run After Shooting At Central Michigan University

A Michigan college said police confirmed that two people were fatally shot on the campus of Central Michigan University on Friday morning. The two people were not students, the school said on Twitter.

The university said a suspect was at large and police advised people in the area to take shelter.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Two people were shot, emergency dispatchers confirmed to CBS affiliate WNEM-TV.

Officials in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the campus is located, described the suspect on Twitter as a black male who was considered armed and dangerous. Officials in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the campus is located, described the suspect on Twitter as a 19-year-old black male who was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing mustard-yellow jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt and was considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The College of Humanities and Social and Behavioral Sciences at the school told students on Twitter to avoid Campbell Hall.

Please avoid Campbell Hall until we hear more information. We received an emergency alert of shots fired in Campbell Hall. — CHSBS at CMU (@cmuCHSBS) March 2, 2018

