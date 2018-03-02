Construction Worker Hit By Vehicle During Police Chase In Luther

A construction worker was hit by a vehicle during a police chase Friday morning in Luther, officials at the scene said.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Luther Road and Route 66.

Fire officials said the construction worker has been taken to a local hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have set up a perimeter around the scene and have K-9 officers in the area.

