I-235 Lanes Will Shut Down Friday Night Due To Construction

OKLAHOMA CITY -

All the lanes of Interstate 235 will shut down Friday night due to more construction along the interstate.

The closing is scheduled to last all weekend.

The closure starts at 7 p.m. and will allow contractors to safely hang new steel beams from the north 50th bridge over I-235. 

"This weekend is definitely a go. We have everything in place to make it happen. The next weekend we feel very good about but that's the part coordination to be completed with the railroad companies," ODOT spokeswoman Terri Angier said.

The interstate is scheduled to reopen no later than 6 a.m. on Monday. 

Expect the same traffic issues next weekend as crews remove the old BNSF railroad bridge over the interstate. 

I-235 will be closed once again from March 9 through 12, but that should be the last weekend closure of this project. 

This project is the single largest dollar amount project awarded in ODOT history at nearly $88 million. 

ODOT will have a live stream video feed of the construction project available at www.i235live.com.

