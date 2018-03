Oklahoma City police searched for an assault suspect overnight in city's northwest side.

The search happened about 2 a.m. Friday near NW 36 and Rockwell. Bethany police assisted in the search.

Police were told a suspect in an earlier assault was in a home in the area. The person was not there.

Police said the earlier assault involved a police officer but did not elaborate at the scene.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.