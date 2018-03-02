Sunshine On Tap Friday For OKC Metro

Clear, calm and cold this Friday morning! Grab the jacket as morning temperatures start out in the 30s.

Into the afternoon, Friday will have lots of sunshine on tap! Highs should reach the mid-60s.

It will be quiet Friday evening and should be great to get outside and enjoy! Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Heading into the weekend, conditions continue to warm, pushing the upper 60s. It should be mainly dry Saturday. Winds become gusty Saturday so fire threat is elevated especially in western Oklahoma.

Our next system arrives Sunday with more clouds and chance of showers and storms. Developing into the afternoon and evening scattered showers and a few storms. The severe threat is low into Sunday night along cold front. We may see wind gusts up to 65 mph.