Lawmakers near vote on expelling colleague on sex misconduct

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:03 PM EST2018-03-02 23:03:58 GMT
    An effort by Colorado Democrats to expel one of their own over sexual misconduct allegations appeared set to fail Friday amid Republican objections to how the complaints have been handled. Republicans object to how...
By JAMES ANDERSON and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Colorado lawmakers neared a vote Friday on expelling a Democratic representative after a day of dramatic debate over whether to make him the nation's second state lawmaker kicked out over sexual misconduct allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement.

Numerous female lawmakers took their turns at the podium to come out as victims of sexual harassment or abuse. A male colleague tearfully talked about his wife's rape.

Two successive male representatives told fellow members of the House that they were so worried about tensions stemming from the case against Rep. Steve Lebsock that they had taken to wearing bulletproof vests beneath their jackets and ties.

A day after the effort appeared to have derailed over Republican objections to how the complaints against Lebsock had been handled, Democrats inched closer to securing enough GOP votes to throw him out.

Lebsock is accused of sexually harassing five women, including a fellow legislator who pleaded Friday for a "yes" vote based on abuse of power.

Rep. Faith Winter, a suburban Denver Democrat, told her colleagues she suffered verbal retaliation, harassment and humiliation by Lebsock after she accused him of accosting her at an end-of-session party in 2016.

"The last months have been awful," Winter told her colleagues, who stood somberly as she spoke. "I have taken public attack, after attack, after attack while I have patiently stood by waiting for due process to take its course."

"Today is not about sex. It is about power," she said.

Lebsock, who also represents suburban Denver, has denied the allegations and repeatedly said Winter and other accusers are lying. He asked his colleagues Friday for a formal committee investigation, saying a previous outside review that concluded the claims were credible was flawed.

"Our investigations in this body should be held at the very highest standard," Lebsock said. "This investigation has been anything but a highest standard. In fact it's been the lowest of standards."

Lebsock declined to address the specific claims against him, noting he had done so previously, including a document he provided to all 65 House members in December.

He also said House Democrats had called for his resignation or said they would draft an expulsion resolution well before a formal review could be done.

If Democrats get the two-thirds vote required for expulsion, Lebsock would be the nation's second state lawmaker expelled over sexual misconduct allegations since the rise last fall of the #MeToo movement in which millions of women have shared their harassment experiences via social media.

Other lawmakers brought up the resignation of former Oregon U.S. Sen. Bob Packwood over sexual misconduct allegations in the 1990s and implicitly suggested Lebsock do the same. Democrat Edie Hooton called on Lebsock to follow Packwood's example and resign before he could be expelled.

Other Colorado House Republicans complained they were being asked to expel Lebsock on the basis of a redacted report by the outside investigator that was provided late Tuesday by Democratic leaders. The Republicans want to convene a bipartisan committee with subpoena powers to look into the allegations.

Republican Rep. Lois Landgraf said no one had a chance to question the fact-finder.

"Representative Winter, my heart breaks for what you've been through," Landgraf said. "But we also have rules.

"If I vote yes today, I agree with what's in the report. If I vote no today, I'm agreeing that these actions didn't happen. So I'm uncomfortable voting."

Republican Rep. Cole Wist said it appears that Lebsock violated the Legislature's workplace harassment policy, which calls for confidentiality in the handling of complaints, by verbally retaliating against his accusers in his December document.

Wist told Lebsock's accusers, "I believe you. I believe you."

Lebsock denied he was retaliating and said he was responding to complaints that were public at the time.

He also says top Democrats are trying to help Winter win a Senate race this fall that could tip the balance of power in that chamber, which currently is narrowly held by Republicans.

Arizona Republican Rep. Don Shooter was expelled Feb. 1 over misconduct claims. A California state senator resigned just moments before his colleagues sought to formally expel him after a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

