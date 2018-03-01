Norman Receiving Recognition For Campaign Helping Homeless Veter - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman Receiving Recognition For Campaign Helping Homeless Veterans

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The city of Norman is trying to help those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Nearly three years ago, the city began a campaign to find homes for its homeless veterans. Now the program is receiving national recognition.

Bryan Loftis has been homeless for three years. He goes to the library to use their computers, bathrooms and to try and figure out what he’s going to do next.

“It’s hard to plan sometimes when you worry about your daily necessities,” said Loftis.

As Loftis looks for help, the city of Norman looks for people in his same circumstances.

“To see them not have a roof over their head, it’s disturbing,” said Norman Homeless Program Coordinator, Michelle Evans.

After a homeless and outreach center closed due to lack of funding, Norman city leaders brought both private and public partners together to help the homeless.

A campaign called “Build for Zero” was launched to help find a home for every homeless veteran.

“These men and women volunteer their services and risk their lives no matter where they are serving,” said Evans.

The campaign means going out, finding homeless veterans, and helping get them job offers and ultimately a home.

Norman just received national recognition from the government for reaching its goal of finding homes for 47 veterans.

“Functioning Zero means we will have no more incoming vets than we can’t house,” said Evans. “Just a shower and a bed can be a relief.”

Loftis knows what a safe place can mean, but after three years on the streets, he’s still in no hurry to be found.

“Mainly pride… I’ve always kind of thought somebody else needed it a little worse than I did,” said Loftis.

