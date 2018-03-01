West Virginia teacher strike reaches 7 days without classes

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The 46th running of Alaska's famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicks off Saturday amid the most turbulent year ever for organizers.

(Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, musher Nathan Schroeder drives his dog team down the trail just after the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race near Willow, Alaska.

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

(Whitfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga.

Pro-gun Republicans in the Georgia legislature have won a political victory over Delta Air Lines, denying the company a hefty tax break after it cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Gov. Nathan Deal holds a press conference to address the jet fuel tax cut issue after the Senate Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.

West Virginia public school students are in limbo, with their classrooms closed for a seventh straight class day as teachers fight for pay raises.

(AP Photo/John Raby). Teachers rally outside the state Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Teachers were awaiting a Senate vote on a proposed 5 percent pay increase for them.

An effort by Colorado Democrats to expel one of their own over sexual misconduct allegations appeared set to fail Friday amid Republican objections to how the complaints have been handled. Republicans object to how the complaints were handled.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, looks on as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session.

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston.

The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation.

Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY.

Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918.

Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.

(Eddie Trizzino/Times-West Virginian via AP). In this Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 photo, school employees from West Fairmont Middle School picket on Virginia Avenue in the fight for fixes to PEIA in West Virginia legislature. Some of their issues with legis...

(Eddie Trizzino/Times West Virginian, via AP). In a Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 photo, school employees from Watson Elementary School picket on Fairmont Avenue in the fight for fixes to PEIA in West Virginia legislature, in Fairmont, WV. Some of their issue...

(AP Photo/John Raby). Parry Casto, a fifth grade teacher at the Explorer Academy in Huntington, W.Va., dressed in an Uncle Sam costume leads hundreds of teachers in chants outside the state Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Thursday,...

(AP Photo/John Raby). Jacob Staggers, a sixth-grade English teacher at South Middle School in Morgantown, W.Va., holds up a sign outside the state Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Teachers returned to the...

(AP Photo/John Raby). Teachers rally outside the state Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Teachers were awaiting a Senate vote on a proposed 5 percent pay increase for them.

By JOHN RABY and MICHAEL VIRTANEN

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Many West Virginia public school students were at loose ends again Friday, with their classrooms closed for a seventh straight class day as teachers fought for pay raises.

The state Senate's Republican majority refused Thursday to take up legislation to give them a 5 percent pay raise after four years without one. The Republican-controlled House passed it 98-1 on Wednesday night.

According to union officials, members were upset by the Senate and its leader's comments and would stay out of work.

By Thursday evening, the Department of Education said public schools in all 55 counties remained shuttered.

The statewide strike over low pay and rising insurance costs had been expected to end Thursday under a deal negotiated between Gov. Jim Justice and teachers union leaders. It included the proposal of 5 percent raises and the appointment of a task force to find a long-term state funding source to offset public workers' rising health care costs.

However, the Senate voted 20-14 to send the legislation with raises to its Finance Committee instead of quickly voting on it as the House did the night before. All but one of the Senate's majority Republicans voted against holding an immediate floor vote.

Outside the Senate chamber, hundreds of teachers chanted, "Pass that bill!"

"We don't trust the Senate," said Jacob Staggers, a sixth-grade teacher at South Middle School in Morgantown.

Sen. Craig Blair, a Martinsburg Republican, announced on the floor Thursday afternoon that the Finance Committee he chairs would meet Friday to consider budget legislation for the coming fiscal year and other bills.

"That budget will also have to have whatever we do for pay raises ... and all the other host of things that we need to be able to manage," Blair said. "I don't like feeling bullied into when we're going to do something."

Del. Saira Blair, his daughter, had been the sole 'no' vote in the House. She told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that legislators had already passed a fiscally responsible pay raise package and the higher proposed raise was a political ploy.

The raise Justice announced Tuesday night for the fiscal year starting July 1 is a more generous offer than a pay raise bill he signed less than a week earlier with 2 percent raises. The teachers haven't had a raise for four years.

West Virginia teachers and service personnel, noting that they were among the lowest paid in the country, walked off the job Feb. 22. The governor said a projected $58 million increase in state revenues during that fiscal year would cover the higher raises.

Sen. John Unger, a Martinsburg Democrat, said it was the Senate's fault the walkout would continue Friday. He'd heard rumblings that opponents of the settlement were delaying to create a divide and turn parents against teachers. "I hope that's not the intention," he said.

Justice had announced he's forming a task force to find a solution to rising costs in the insurance plan covering West Virginia teachers and other public workers through the Public Employees Insurance Agency, or PEIA. The PEIA board has agreed to freeze rates in the coming year.

Staggers said teachers want to know the task force's makeup and expectations "because our insurance is what sent us out of the classroom."

Senate President Mitch Carmichael said sustainably funding the insurance is "paramount." In the Senate plan, the revenue surplus the governor identified would be dedicated to insurance costs and would benefit all public employees and retirees, he said.

All 100 seats in the House are up for election this year, along with half the 34 seats in the Senate. Teachers have promised to pay close attention to each lawmaker's actions and vote accordingly.

Those include 10 Senate seats held by Republicans seeking re-election, five held by Democrats and two where incumbent Republicans aren't running.

