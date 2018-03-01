OKC Woman Accused Of Robbing Elderly Victims

An Oklahoma City woman is accused of a robbing spree that police say victimized some of the most vulnerable.

52-year-old Janie Mae Davis has been arrested for five felonies, and is in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Police said on December 12th, Davis robbed at least two elderly residents of the Wyatt F. Jeltz Senior Living Center. One of those victims was a disabled woman in a wheelchair. The other was an elderly man who allowed Davis in his apartment, because Davis said she needed to use the bathroom.

“She pushed him out of the way, hit him in the face, knocking his glasses off, then stomped on his glasses, smashing the lenses so he couldn’t see. She also was armed with a knife,” said Police Spokesman Gary Knight.

Police said there is surveillance video of the incidents.