Oklahoma Mother Believes Anti-Diarrheal Medication Killed Daughter

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in SW OKC. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.More >>
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in SW OKC. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.More >>
The pastor who presided over the morning prayer and devotion in the state Senate is generating some anger.More >>
The pastor who presided over the morning prayer and devotion in the state Senate is generating some anger.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.