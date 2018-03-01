Next Storm Chances For Oklahoma Come This Weekend

It's been a sunny and mild start to March across Oklahoma. Welcome to what we call "meteorological spring!"

Temperatures will cool down across the Sooner State quickly Thursday night from 52 degrees at 7 p.m. to 41 at 11.

We'll warm up considerably for Friday with highs in the 60s, but with increasing moisture into the state as we move through the weekend. Rain chances return on Sunday after a Saturday that looks quite a bit like Friday, except with a few more clouds and gustier winds.

Meteorologist Justin Rudicel said rainfall amounts come Sunday and Monday look to be heaviest to the east of the Oklahoma City metro area.

