Next Storm Chances For Oklahoma Come This Weekend

It's been a sunny and mild start to March across Oklahoma. Welcome to what we call "meteorological spring!"
Temperatures will cool down across the Sooner State quickly Thursday night from 52 degrees at 7 p.m. to 41 at 11.
We'll warm up considerably for Friday with highs in the 60s, but with increasing moisture into the state as we move through the weekend. Rain chances return on Sunday after a Saturday that looks quite a bit like Friday, except with a few more clouds and gustier winds.
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel said rainfall amounts come Sunday and Monday look to be heaviest to the east of the Oklahoma City metro area.
