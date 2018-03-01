Chair of House education panel says he's stepping down - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chair of House education panel says he's stepping down

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican state representative from Broken Arrow is stepping down as chairman of the House Common Education Committee and says he won't seek re-election in November.

Rep. Michael Rogers announced his decision on Thursday, citing his wife's health as a factor in his decision. The 39-year-old Rogers and his wife have three young boys. He says his resignation as committee chairman is effective immediately. First-term state Rep. Rhonda Baker of Yukon is currently vice-chair of the committee.

Rogers was elected in 2014. He is the fourth House member who is not term-limited to announce he won't seek re-election this year.

