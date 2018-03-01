3 Oklahoma middle school students in custody after threat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 Oklahoma middle school students in custody after threat

DEL CITY, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in suburban Oklahoma City have taken three middle school students into custody following a school shooting threat.

The students were taken into custody Thursday following an investigation into a threat at a middle school in Del City, 4 miles (7 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Television station KFOR reports a student found a note in a school hallway Wednesday warning that someone planned to shoot students and set a fire. Officers patrolled the area and parents picked up their children early.

Officials say the student who found the note later told their parent they had written it. The parent notified school administration, and the student claimed two other students were involved in what was meant as a prank.

The students' names and ages haven't been released.

