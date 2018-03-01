UCO Police Searching For Campus Creep

Multiple women reported a man approaching them at the UCO library and the education building Wednesday.

Police are searching for a potential predator, who has been prowling the University of Central Oklahoma. He is reported to have used sexual language towards students, and in at least one case forcibly kissed a woman.

Multiple women report being approached by the same man in and around the library Wednesday, but other reports suggest UCO’s campus was not his only stop.

Before heading to UCO that morning, employees say the suspect was at the Walmart in north Edmond at the corner of Danforth and Santa Fe.

“When I saw it, I was like that’s him,” one worker said after seeing the university post surveillance photos of the man.

The associates tell News 9 the man is a regular at the store, particularly in the morning hours before their security guards arrive.

“He likes to come up to a lot of the female associates, say vulgar things to them,” said an employee. “Some of the girls won’t even repeat some of the stuff because it’s that bad.”

Reports from UCO on Wednesday allege the suspect made comments to multiple students at the library and at the education building next door.

“Some were sexual in nature and even one said he hugged her and kissed her on the cheek, so of course that’s very alarming,” said university spokesperson Adrienne Nobles.

Victims say the man is about 5’7” with no facial hair, but he does have acne. He has introduced himself as "Travis" or "Curtis" during the different encounters.

Until he is identified and caught, the university encourages students to utilize safety features like SafeWalk and the Guardian app that are available campus-wide.

Nobles said, “We do maintain a very safe campus here because our community is informed and ready to respond.”

The Walmart workers familiar with the man suggest students use the buddy system for now.

“Men acting that way leads up to raping eventually, and that’s not okay,” an associate said.

If you have encountered the suspect and have not yet reported it, or if you recognize the man in the photos, the university asks that you call UCO Police at (405) 974-2345 as soon as possible.