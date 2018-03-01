The Latest: Pro-gun lawmakers win victory over Delta - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The Latest: Pro-gun lawmakers win victory over Delta

ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on Republican efforts to deny Delta Air Lines a tax break after the company cut ties with the National Rifle Association (all times local):

8:23 p.m.

Weighing in on the gun debate following the Florida high school massacre will apparently cost Delta Air Lines millions.

Pro-gun Republicans in the Georgia legislature have easily approved a tax bill that strips out a sales tax exemption on jet fuel. Delta, based in Atlanta, would have been the primary beneficiary. Republican Gov. Nathan Deal calls the dispute an "unbecoming squabble." Other states, including Virginia, have welcomed Delta to move its headquarters

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and other Republicans vowed to kill the Delta tax break after the airline announced it would no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members.

___

12:40 p.m.

The Georgia Senate has approved a sweeping tax bill that snubs Delta Air Lines, following through on Republican vows to punish the company for cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.

Lawmakers voted 44-10 Thursday in favor of a tax proposal that had been stripped of a provision exempting jet fuel from sales taxes. Atlanta-based Delta would have been the prime beneficiary.

Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle vowed to kill the tax break after Delta announced it would longer offer discounted fares to NRA members. Cagle is running to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Nathan Deal, who criticized the controversy as an "unbecoming squabble" fueled by election-year posturing.

The House previously passed the tax bill with the jet fuel exemption intact. The chambers must negotiate a final version.

___

10:15 a.m.

Georgia lawmakers are expected to vote on a sweeping tax bill that no longer includes a proposed jet fuel tax break which had been in Republicans' crosshairs ever since Delta Air Lines severed ties with the National Rifle Association.

The Georgia Senate is scheduled to vote on the newly amended measure Thursday.

The legislature has garnered national attention ever since Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle tweeted Monday that we would kill the proposed tax break on jet fuel as retribution for Atlanta-based Delta's decision to stop offering NRA members discounted fares.

Republican Gov. Nathan Deal said Wednesday that he plans to sign the broader tax bill, even if it's without the airline tax break he had pushed for. Deal says he's pursuing the jet fuel tax exemption separately.

