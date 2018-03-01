Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for spurning the NRA

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

A massage therapist is accusing casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts, the latest woman to allege sexual misconduct against the billionaire.

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

Veteran TV journalist Katie Couric says she has faced sexist attitudes in her career, such as demeaning descriptions and "gross comments.".

Major reproductive health organizations are voicing serious concerns about the Trump administration's new approach to federal family-planning grants.

New research calls into question what's in those IV bags that nearly every hospitalized patient gets.

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens used an email address for a veterans charity he founded to arrange political meetings as he prepared to launch his first bid for public office.

Supporters of legalized sports gambling may have another hurdle to clear even if the Supreme Court rules in their favor this year.

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.

By BEN NADLER and R.J. RICO

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers Thursday took revenge on Delta for cutting ties to the National Rifle Association, killing a proposed tax break on jet fuel that would have saved the airline millions.

A sweeping tax-cut bill that the Republicans had amended to strip out the fuel-tax exemption passed the GOP-controlled House and Senate by wide margins, just days after Delta reacted to the school massacre in Florida by saying it would no longer offer discount fares to NRA members.

Republican Gov. Nathan Deal criticized the Delta controversy as an "unbecoming squabble" but said he would sign the broader tax measure in whatever form it passed.

Delta, which is based in Atlanta and has 33,000 employees in Georgia, would have been the prime beneficiary of the break, worth an estimated $38 million a year to airlines.

The political battle at the Georgia Capitol was the latest in the debate over gun control and school safety that flared after the Feb. 14 shooting rampage in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 students and educators dead.

Delta did not immediately return messages seeking comment. NRA spokeswoman Catherine Mortensen had no immediate comment.

The state Senate's presiding officer, Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, set up the showdown between gun-rights supporters and one of Georgia's biggest private employers when he vowed Monday to stop any tax break that would benefit Delta.

"Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back," he tweeted.

The dispute stirred fears of damage to Georgia's business-friendly reputation, and politicians in several other states seized on the furor in recent days, urging Delta to move its headquarters.

"Hey @delta - Virginia is for lovers and airline hubs. You're welcome here any time," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, tweeted.

The Delta provision barely came up Thursday in either legislative chamber during debate on the underlying tax bill, designed in part to give back to Georgia taxpayers $5.2 billion in extra state revenue expected over the next five years because of the recent federal tax overhaul.

Cagle took a softer tone in celebrating victory Thursday.

"Obviously the political environment does sometimes get a little testy, but in the end, it's all about the product," said Cagle, who is running this year to succeed the term-limited governor. "And the product we have today is something that all of us can be very proud of."

The Senate passed the tax measure 44-10, with Democrats accounting for all of the no votes. The House - which had passed the earlier version with the jet fuel exemption before the Delta controversy erupted - followed with a 135-24 vote.

"It's been strenuous," said GOP Sen. Michael Williams, another candidate for governor. "We've been attacked by the media, we've been attacked by the left. Big corporate has gone after us. And we've stayed strong. We've even stayed strong against our own governor."

Among Democrats voting against the tax bill was Sen. Nikema Williams of Atlanta, who applauded companies that have taken swift action on guns after the Florida tragedy. She said Delta's decision to end its NRA discounts led her to support the jet fuel tax break.

"The small steps that Delta and Dick's Sporting Goods are taking, to take a stand and say enough is enough, is what we all need to be doing as adults," Williams said. "We're the leaders of this state and we need to be coming together for solutions, not bullying corporations who are trying to do the right thing."

Dick's Sporting Goods has said it will no longer sell assault-style weapons like the one used in the Florida attack.

Critics of the GOP effort to retaliate against Delta have warned it could backfire by harming Georgia's ability to lure businesses - including Amazon, which recently named Atlanta a finalist in its search for a second headquarters.

"It definitely could have an effect when an outside company looks at something that happens this quickly around election time to one of the largest employers in the state," said William Hatcher, a professor at Augusta University who studies economic development. "But will it be the dominant factor? I don't think so."

Delta has helped make Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport the busiest airport in the world.

The broader tax bill would cut the top tax rate for individuals and businesses and double the standard deduction for all filers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.