News 9 Breaking News Blotter Page

Here are all of the current Breaking News stories we are working on for today.

  • President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his administration would impose aluminum and steel tariffs beginning "sometime next week," according to Mr. Trump. The tariffs will be 10 percent for aluminum and 25 percent for steel, lasting for "a long period of time." 
  • The total number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma is now up to 194, according to the state health department's weekly flu summary.
  • One person was arrested early Thursday in connection with Monday morning's shooting and sexual assault, police said.
  • Police are on the lookout for a car thief who boldly drove off with a vehicle from a car lot on the southwest side of the metro on Monday.

