Bedlam Baseball Moves Game 1 To Stillwater - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bedlam Baseball Moves Game 1 To Stillwater

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Game 1 of the Bedlam baseball series on April 27 has been moved from Bricktown Ballpark to Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater, the teams announced today.

First pitch remains at 7 p.m. and the remaining two games will be played at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 29 at 3 p.m. as scheduled. The change in venue for the opener was necessitated by a conflict with the Oklahoma City Dodgers’ home schedule.

The two schools have also adjusted the 2019 series, which features the Sooners as the home team. In 2019, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are scheduled for their annual Big 12 series May 10-12. Game 1 will take place Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. in Tulsa followed by Game 2 at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. The series concludes Sunday, May 12 with a 2 p.m. first pitch at L. Dale Mitchell Park on the OU campus in Norman.

The Sooners and the Cowboys will meet next for a midweek, non-conference contest in Norman on Tuesday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.

