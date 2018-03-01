5A, 6A High School Basketball Championship Games To Air On News 9 Plus

Griffin Communications and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will air the 5A and 6A boys and girls Oklahoma Ford High School Basketball Championship games on News 9 Plus.

The games will air live from the Mabee Center on the Oral Roberts University campus in Tulsa. Oklahomans can tune in at noon, 1:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to watch. DISH, DirecTV and over-the-air viewers can tune to channel 52; Cox Cable subscribers can watch on channel 7/707.

All games will also be live streamed on News9.com and our app.