ICE Chief Says 800 Avoided Arrest Due To Oakland Mayor's Warning

The total number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma is now up to 194, according to the state health department's weekly flu summary.More >>
The total number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma is now up to 194, according to the state health department's weekly flu summary.More >>
A social media post that threatened violence against Edmond Santa Fe High School is not a credible threat, school district officials said Thursday.More >>
A social media post that threatened violence against Edmond Santa Fe High School is not a credible threat, school district officials said Thursday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.