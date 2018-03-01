School Officials: No Credible Threat At Edmond Santa Fe HS

A social media post that threatened violence against Edmond Santa Fe High School is not a credible threat, school district officials said Thursday.

According to the district's spokeswoman, the post is thought to be a hoax but the district is working closely with Edmond police to fully investigate the instance.

Edmond police said none of the students mentioned in the post attend Edmond Santa Fe.

We continue to investigate a social media post that threatened an act of violence at Santa Fe High School today. Please be advised none of the students mentioned in the post attend Santa Fe. We believe this post is a hoax. Investigation continues w/extra police at SF now — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) March 1, 2018

Police have increased their presence on campus for the day.

Parents are allowed to check out their children Thursday. These absences will be excused but will still count toward the district attendance policy.