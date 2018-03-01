School Officials: No Credible Threat At Edmond Santa Fe HS - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

School Officials: No Credible Threat At Edmond Santa Fe HS

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

A social media post that threatened violence against Edmond Santa Fe High School is not a credible threat, school district officials said Thursday.

According to the district's spokeswoman, the post is thought to be a hoax but the district is working closely with Edmond police to fully investigate the instance.

Edmond police said none of the students mentioned in the post attend Edmond Santa Fe.

Police have increased their presence on campus for the day.

Parents are allowed to check out their children Thursday. These absences will be excused but will still count toward the district attendance policy.

