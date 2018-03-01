OKC Metro To See Patio Weather Toward Week's End

A cold front arrived overnight, shifting our winds out of the north.

Gusts have been between 20 to 30 mph throughout Thursday morning. Clouds are slowly clearing by mid-morning. Temperatures will be colder in the lower 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Thursday afternoon will be nice! Sunny skies return with temperatures in the upper 50s, and lighter winds.

Overnight will be clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid-30s! Grab your coat before you step outside Friday morning!

Friday rebounds in the low 60s so it should be warmer than Thursday. South wind is back between 5 to 15 mph. A beautiful day in store!

We continue to warm into the weekend with highs pushing 70. Winds will be gusty so high fire threat expected especially out west.

Our next front arrives Sunday and is bringing a chance of showers and storms.

