Sports betting's big wager: Will younger bettors ante up?

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...

(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

Two new studies from Spain provide the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art.

Two new studies from Spain provide the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art.

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

Supporters of legalized sports gambling may have another hurdle to clear even if the Supreme Court rules in their favor this year.

Supporters of legalized sports gambling may have another hurdle to clear even if the Supreme Court rules in their favor this year.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, and state Sen. Raymond Lesniak talk after a news conference at the Supreme Court where a case on sports betting is being heard in Washingt...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, and state Sen. Raymond Lesniak talk after a news conference at the Supreme Court where a case on sports betting is being heard in Washingt...

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Nov. 24 2015, file photo, North Carolina State guard Anthony Barber dribbles the ball across the FanDuel logo during an NCAA college basketball game in the Legends Classic in New York. The explosion in pop...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, employees work at the DraftKings office in Boston. The explosion in popularity of daily fantasy sports over the last decade has created a generation of sports fans more...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, odds are displayed on a screen at a sports book owned and operated by CG Technology in Las Vegas. New Jersey has challenged the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, the ...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2015, file photo, Therese Duenas counts money as she takes bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Jersey has challenged the Professional and Amateur Sports Protect...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, and state Sen. Raymond Lesniak talk after a news conference at the Supreme Court where a case on sports betting is being heard in Washingt...

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - As the push to legalize sports gambling in the U.S. nears a crucial Supreme Court decision, states hoping to reap a financial windfall could face another hurdle: Attracting younger players used to online fantasy sports.

The explosion in popularity of daily fantasy sports over the last decade has created a generation of sports fans more attuned to gauging individual player statistics than how two teams may fare against each other, the challenge at the heart of traditional sports wagering.

Even more important, experts say, is whether states will be able to offer online sports wagering to a demographic raised on smartphones and laptops. That will depend heavily on how the Supreme Court decides New Jersey's case, expected this spring.

"How motivated are people going to be to get in their car, drive 45 minutes, park, walk through pathways and walkways just to get to a remote corner of a casino?" asked Daniel Wallach, a Florida-based attorney considered an expert in sports gambling law.

New Jersey has challenged the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, the 1992 federal law forbidding all but Nevada and three other states from authorizing gambling on college and professional sports. Only Nevada offers betting on single games.

How the court rules will affect more than two dozen states that are pushing sports betting legislation or considering it if New Jersey is successful.

If it is legalized, one of the challenges for sports betting to succeed will be capturing sports fans like Nick, an experienced daily fantasy player from Maryland who also regularly places traditional sports bets with a bookie through his smartphone or computer.

While illegal, that may still be a more attractive option than traveling to a brick-and-mortar location to place a legal bet.

"Part of the convenience now is that I can place a bet from anywhere," said the man in his mid-20s, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he was talking about doing something illegal. "I probably would stay with what I have right now, with the convenience and accessibility."

The stakes are huge. Currently, illegal sports wagering is estimated from the tens of billions of dollars annually to as high as $100 billion or more.

A survey commissioned by the Fantasy Sports Trade Association in 2016 estimated more than 57 million people participated in some form of fantasy sports, in which competitors pick rosters of players and win or lose based on how those players perform.

Noting that many hardcore daily fantasy sports players migrated from the online poker world, Chris Grove, managing director of gambling research firm Eilers and Krejcik, said serious players probably won't shy away from traditional sports wagering.

"It almost doesn't really matter if it's sports-related or not," he said. "Whatever the next thing is, they will move to where the money is. It may be cryptocurrency trading."

Brian Pearson, a longtime daily fantasy player and founder of fantasy sports website Jackpot Fantasy concurred.

"The crossover will be everywhere," Pearson said. "Players just love action. If they don't like the (point) spread, maybe they throw down a lineup for the day. Maybe they are on a cold streak and need a change of pace. Options are always good."

Whether that online action is allowed likely will come down to the specifics of the court's ruling.

The New Jersey legislation being challenged by the NCAA and professional sports leagues would allow sports gambling at the state's casinos and horse racing tracks, but doesn't include online wagering.

If the court strikes down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act as unconstitutional, New Jersey and other states would be free to implement and regulate online and in-person sports gambling.

However, if the court rules more narrowly - leaving PASPA standing but allowing New Jersey to have sports gambling at casinos and racetracks - it could stall online gambling.

Online wagering "would likely require a finding that PASPA is unconstitutional," said Wallach, an attorney with Miami, Florida-based Becker and Poliakoff.

Wallach added that New Jersey might be able to modify its legislation and tie its online sports gambling to existing online casino wagering platforms. The same could apply to other states like West Virginia that already have online gambling contained in their legislation.

"The big money from sports betting will be the online component," former Democratic New Jersey state Sen. Raymond Lesniak, a driving force behind the state's effort, said. "But we have to wait to see, if we win the case, how we win it."

___

Contact Porter at https://www.twitter.com/DavidPorter_AP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.