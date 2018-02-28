Thunder 111, Mavericks 110, OT

Russell Westbrook scored 30 points, including the go-ahead three-point play in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-110 on Wednesday night.More >>
Another candidate sprung onto the Thunder’s buyout radar this morning when the Los Angeles Lakers waived Corey Brewer.More >>
Vionise Pierre-Louis was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, while Gabbi Ortiz earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team.More >>
Kaylee Jensen and Loryn Goodwin were named to the All-Big 12 First Team on Wednesday and Braxtin Miller received honorable mention recognition.More >>
