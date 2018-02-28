Slight Cool Down, Rain Expected Wednesday For Central, SE Oklaho - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Slight Cool Down, Rain Expected Wednesday For Central, SE Oklahoma

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

After a beautiful day across much of Oklahoma, a cold front is moving through the Sooner State, cooling us down and bringing with it a chance of rain.

Oklahoma City and points to the south and east, have about an 80% chance for rain Wednesday night with lows in the 30s. The further southeast you go, the higher the chance for rain.

March starts pretty chilly across the state, but we will climb back into the upper 50s for a high on Thursday, 57 to be exact. That's a wee bit cooler than normal for this time of year; 59 is our average high for March 1.

Looking ahead, Oklahoma has a slight chance of storms on Sunday, and then the weather pattern starts to look quiet into next week.

