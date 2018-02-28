Bizarre behavior by Georgia teacher preceded gun scare

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Major reproductive health organizations are voicing serious concerns about the Trump administration's new approach to federal family-planning grants.

Major reproductive health organizations are voicing serious concerns about the Trump administration's new approach to federal family-planning grants.

New research calls into question what's in those IV bags that nearly every hospitalized patient gets.

New research calls into question what's in those IV bags that nearly every hospitalized patient gets.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2013 file photo, chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient via intravenous drip in Durham, N.C. IVs are one of the most common things in health care. Each year, tens of millions of people g...

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2013 file photo, chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient via intravenous drip in Durham, N.C. IVs are one of the most common things in health care. Each year, tens of millions of people g...

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

Supporters of legalized sports gambling may have another hurdle to clear even if the Supreme Court rules in their favor this year.

Supporters of legalized sports gambling may have another hurdle to clear even if the Supreme Court rules in their favor this year.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, and state Sen. Raymond Lesniak talk after a news conference at the Supreme Court where a case on sports betting is being heard in Washingt...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, and state Sen. Raymond Lesniak talk after a news conference at the Supreme Court where a case on sports betting is being heard in Washingt...

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...

(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...

A New York City nanny accused of stabbing two small children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment is heading to trial.

A New York City nanny accused of stabbing two small children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment is heading to trial.

(Susan Watts/The Daily News via AP, File). FILE- In this March 8, 2013 file photo, Yoselyn Ortega, center, charged with the stabbing deaths of two small children under her care, is escorted to her seat for her first court appearance in New York. Openin...

(Susan Watts/The Daily News via AP, File). FILE- In this March 8, 2013 file photo, Yoselyn Ortega, center, charged with the stabbing deaths of two small children under her care, is escorted to her seat for her first court appearance in New York. Openin...

The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.

The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...

Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...

(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...

Records obtained by The Associated Press show Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens used an email address for a veterans charity he founded to arrange political meetings as he prepared to launch his first bid for public office.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens used an email address for a veterans charity he founded to arrange political meetings as he prepared to launch his first bid for public office.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with pl...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with pl...

The Missouri attorney general has opened an inquiry into a veterans charity founded by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Missouri attorney general has opened an inquiry into a veterans charity founded by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with pl...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with pl...

(C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP). People lineup inside the Dalton Convention Center to pick up their children on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Dalton, Ga. Students from Dalton High School were evacuated to the Dalton Convention Center...

(Courtesy of Annmarie Jacobs via AP). This combo image shows screenshots from a text conversation, starting from the left screenshot, between Emma Jacobs, a student at Dalton High School, and her mother Annmarie Jacobs in the midst of a mass shooting a...

(C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP). Dalton Police Department spokesperson Bruce Frazier speaks with the media at Dalton High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Dalton, Ga. Students were evacuated to the Dalton Convention Center aft...

(C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP). People hug one another outside of the Dalton Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Dalton, Ga. Students from Dalton High School were evacuated to the Dalton Convention Center after social...

(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...

By JEFF MARTIN and ALINA HARTOUNIAN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - When a north Georgia high school teacher was charged this week with firing a gunshot from inside a barricaded classroom and setting off a frantic lockdown and evacuation, it was not his first troubling encounter with police.

Just over a year ago, school employees and a police officer began searching Dalton High School after social studies instructor Jesse Randal Davidson went missing.

He was finally found sitting on the curb along a street a few blocks from the campus, being propped up by two school staff members, police said.

"I attempted to speak with Davidson as did staff members but no amount of stimulus would draw a response," an officer wrote in his report. Davidson was then taken to a hospital.

In 2016, Davidson walked into the lobby of the Dalton police headquarters and told a wild story including his suspicions that someone had been murdered, police said. Detectives couldn't verify that any of it was true, and he was taken to the hospital since he'd expressed thoughts of hurting himself, police wrote in their report on that episode.

Davidson now faces six charges including aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; and having a weapon on school property. He waived a Thursday court appearance, and it appeared likely that he will face a judge Tuesday, Whitfield County sheriff's Capt. Wes Lynch said. His lawyer couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

No one was shot Wednesday, but the case is adding fuel to an already intense debate over whether teachers should be armed to make schools safer. The gunfire erupted with a nation on edge following a Florida school shooting that killed 17 people and ignited a new debate over gun control. President Donald Trump has advocated arming teachers.

Davidson has not told detectives what triggered his actions Wednesday, Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier said.

"Investigators are going to be talking to people who know him or had recent contact with him, what his mental state was, what might have led up to this," Frazier said Thursday.

Among those who know Davidson well is Dalton High senior Rowdy Zeisig, 18, who described him as a dedicated teacher with a sharp wit who was "always laid back, very chill."

"He's probably not going to be a teacher again, which hurts me because he was such a good one," he said. "It's almost like I'm still in disbelief about it. It's like completely out of left field."

Davidson held "cram sessions" on campus for kids studying for their advanced placement tests outside of school hours, he added.

Another student, Chondi Chastain, described Davidson as her "favorite teacher" in a tweet about the shooting incident, but added: "We had to run out the back of the school in the rain. Students were being trampled and screaming. I dare you to tell me arming teachers will make us safe."

Davidson is also passionate about the Dalton High Catamounts football team, a sometimes-national powerhouse with a storied history in Georgia sports.

On game days, he was the play-by-play voice of the Catamounts on local radio, and he authored the book "Catamounts! The Glorious History of Dalton Football," the Dalton Public Schools announced on its website in 2012, when the book was close to publication.

"We're heartbroken," said Zeisig's father, Rick, 55. He's the public address announcer for Dalton High football games and sat a few feet from Davidson in the stadium press box on Friday nights.

Davidson has been teaching since 2004 at Dalton High where he's also taught history, the school system said in its article about the book.

His encounters with Dalton police led some officers to suspect he was facing mental health issues.

In March 2016, Davidson walked into the police department and told investigators he suspected a woman named Jacqueline Enrique had been slain, and said he'd been having an "internet affair" with her.

But he wouldn't tell detectives how to reach people who could verify his story and, after a thorough investigation, detectives "were not able to verify that this Jacqueline even existed."

"It appears the subject may be delusional or have something else that had occurred that is causing him to have these thoughts," police wrote in their report.

After the interview, he was taken to the local hospital "based on him thinking about hurting himself."

"The police department did make the school aware that that investigation had taken place when it was completed," Frazier said Thursday.

Dalton school officials haven't said what, if anything, they did after Frazier was taken to Hamilton Medical Center then. But Dalton High Principal Steve Bartoo told reporters hours after the school lockdown that "as far as I know he was fit to be at work," and described him as an "excellent teacher, very good teacher, well-thought of in our building."

Neither of the two earlier police reports indicate what Davidson might have been treated for when he was taken to the hospital after those incidents.

But when the staff began searching for him last year, the officer assigned to the high school contacted Hamilton Medical Center due to the teacher's "history of medical problems," he wrote in his report. And during his encounter with detectives on March 21, 2016, Davidson told them he was on multiple medications for depression and had just gotten out of the hospital that day.

Classes were cancelled at the high school Thursday due to the shooting, although counselors were being made available. The students, who number about 2,000, were being allowed back in to recover their belongings. Classes were to resume Friday.

___

Hartounian reported from Phoenix.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.