City Open To Compromising On OKC Adult Novelty Store Ordinance

City leaders are trying to decide if an adult novelty store ordinance goes too far.

Currently, the stores need to be 1,000 feet from homes, schools, churches and parks. However, several in OKC already violate that rule.

City Council will vote on whether to drop the ordinance in two weeks.

The issue came up after an anonymous complaint was made when Adam and Eve store opens at May and NW 70th Street.

“I feel that we have every right to be within the heavily commercially zoned areas,” said Adam and Eve owner Andrew Ryerson-Gonzales.

One compromise could require people to be 18 or older to enter a store.