Alaska lawmaker cites Holocaust deaths to oppose gun control

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

Federal charges in Arizona have been dismissed against a California man accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate while transporting her between jails in different states, but he still faces charges in a similar case in Arkansas.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's plan to put more of his department's decision-makers in the field has a flaw in the eyes of some who spent their careers making those decisions.

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said about 95 percent of the student body of 3,293 has returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people.

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed.

Tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi's U.S. senators in 2014 announces he will challenge the state's other senator, Roger Wicker.

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska Republican and most senior member of the U.S. House argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" because they were not armed.

U.S. Rep. Don Young, who has a history of off-the-cuff remarks that can draw criticism, made the comments at a meeting last week in the state capital of Juneau when responding to a question about what the federal government and cities can do to stop school shootings.

"How many millions of people were shot and killed because they were unarmed?" Young, 84, said at a meeting of the Alaska Municipal League, a lobbying group for local communities. "Fifty million in Russia because their citizens weren't armed. How many Jews were put into the ovens because they were unarmed?"

The comments were "taken entirely out of context," Young spokeswoman Murphy McCollough said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

"He was referencing the fact that when Hitler confiscated firearms from Jewish Germans, those communities were less able to defend themselves," she said. "He was not implying that an armed Jewish population would have been able to prevent the horrors of the Holocaust, but his intended message is that disarming citizens can have detrimental consequences."

The Anti-Defamation League denounced the remarks.

"It is mind-bending to suggest that personal firearms in the hands of the small number of Germany's Jews (about 214,000 remaining in Germany in 1938) could have stopped the totalitarian onslaught of Nazi Germany when the armies of Poland, France, Belgium and numerous other countries were overwhelmed by the Third Reich," the Jewish civil rights group said in a statement Wednesday.

The executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party said the comments show it's time for residents to vote out Young. The longtime lawmaker is rarely in danger of being unseated in the heavily Republican state.

"Don Young continues to show he is completely divorced from reality," Jay Parmley said.

Young wasn't the first House Republican to face criticism for comments made after 17 students were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York said on a radio program last week that "many" people who commit mass murder turn out to be Democrats, without offering evidence.

Young's comments emerged when Dimitri Shein, a Democrat, posted video of the lawmaker's response to his question on YouTube.

Young intimated the violent nature of video games might play a role in gun violence. A former schoolteacher, he said kids brought guns to schools 40 years ago "and they didn't shoot anybody."

"Something's happened, it's easy to blame an object," Young said. "Why don't we look at the mental concept and the family structure" as he noted that he supports arming teachers.

Young, who was first elected in 1973, ensures civility in the U.S. House after receiving a largely ceremonial title earlier this year that's given to the longest-serving member of the chamber.

He has faced blowback for other remarks.

A few years ago, he had to apologize for using a racial epithet when referring to Hispanic migrant workers and also backtracked when he said a female colleague "doesn't know a damn thing what she's talking about."

His staff had to apologize in 2014 after he spoke at an Alaska high school a day after a student's suicide. When asked what his office was doing to combat the state's high suicide rate, he stunned the audience by saying suicide showed a lack of support from family and friends.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.