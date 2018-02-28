White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Resigning

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will resign, CBS News' Jillian Hughes confirmed Wednesday. The New York Times first reported her impending departure — it is unclear when exactly she will leave, but it will be soon.More >>
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will resign, CBS News' Jillian Hughes confirmed Wednesday. The New York Times first reported her impending departure — it is unclear when exactly she will leave, but it will be soon.More >>
In an hour-long meeting with Democrats and Republicans filled with newsworthy comments on gun control Wednesday, President Trump parted ways with members of his own party and accused them more than once of being "petrified" of the National Rifle Association.More >>
In an hour-long meeting with Democrats and Republicans filled with newsworthy comments on gun control Wednesday, President Trump parted ways with members of his own party and accused them more than once of being "petrified" of the National Rifle Association.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!