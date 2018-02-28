Oklahoma panel OKs plan to ease training for armed teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Public school teachers in Oklahoma would be able to carry concealed firearms into their classrooms with less training than is now required under a bill headed to the House.

The House Public Safety Committee voted 11-5 Wednesday for a bill authorizing school districts to allow for armed school personnel if they have a concealed carry license.

Under a law passed in 2015, districts can allow armed employees in schools, but only if they've completed peace officer training or armed security guard training. Republican Rep. Jeff Coody of Grandfield said many employees don't have the time or resources to complete such training, especially in rural parts of the state.

At least one district, Okay Public Schools in northeast Oklahoma, already allows armed employees. It approved them in 2015.

