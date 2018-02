A shooting victim drove through an apartment fence in NE OKC.

Residents in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood say they live in constant fear of gunfire. A man was shot in their neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Man Shot In Head Near A NE OKC Apartment Complex

Police are still searching for the gunman.

