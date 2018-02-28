Residents Fed Up With Crime, Gunfire In NE OKC Neighborhood

Residents in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are fed up with constant gunfire.

A shooting victim drove through an apartment fence in NE OKC.

Residents in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are fed up with constant gunfire. Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting outside an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

A neighbor said she heard the gunshots near the Wilshire Valley Apartments and people running on her street.

“We hear gunshots all the time,” said Stephanie McDaniels, shooting witness. “Sometimes police come, sometimes they don’t.”

This time, police responded after getting a 911 call around 1 a.m. Wednesday from McDaniel's neighbor.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in his car near the apartments. The victim drove his car through the apartment complex fence.

Man Shot In Head Near A NE OKC Apartment Complex

“He went through the fence after the shooting started,” said McDaniels. “He came out over there on that end.”

The victim abandoned his car and ran to a nearby neighbor's home for help. Police and paramedics found the victim bleeding but still able to speak.

“It’s unclear who did this, right now,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “We do not have a definitive suspect description at this on this case.”

McDaniel's says shootings have increased in her neighborhood over the years. One happened only three months ago in her front yard.

“When police came,” said McDaniels. “They picked up 21 rounds. Two had hit out here in the yard.”

She thinks she knows what is behind the many shootings.

“It’s drugs, it’s gangs,” said McDaniels. “It’s kids getting ahold of guns that they should not get ahold of.”

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.