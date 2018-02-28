Perry Community Upset Over School Threat Investigation

Families of students at Perry High School are angry about the administration’s handling of a shooting threat.More >>
Families of students at Perry High School are angry about the administration’s handling of a shooting threat.More >>
Oklahoma voters would decide whether to make it easier for their Legislature to raise taxes under a bill that has cleared its first hurdle.More >>
Oklahoma voters would decide whether to make it easier for their Legislature to raise taxes under a bill that has cleared its first hurdle.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.