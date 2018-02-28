Perry Community Upset Over School Threat Investigation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Perry Community Upset Over School Threat Investigation

Posted: Updated:
Families of students at Perry High School are angry about the administration’s handling of a shooting threat. Families of students at Perry High School are angry about the administration’s handling of a shooting threat.
PERRY, Oklahoma -

Families of students at Perry High School are angry about the administration’s handling of a shooting threat. The school district reports the threat was made on social media last Thursday, but they did not learn about it until Monday.

Police say administrators called DHS, and DHS is the agency that notified the department of the threat.

Police arrested the student suspect on Tuesday, and the school district posted its first official notification of the incident on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Read Also: Guthrie Police Find Reported School Threats Not Credible

This is a developing story. News 9’s Reporter Jessi Mitchell will have more at 5 p.m.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.