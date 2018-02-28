Perry Community Upset Over School Threat Investigation

Families of students at Perry High School are angry about the administration’s handling of a shooting threat.

Families of students at Perry High School are angry about the administration’s handling of a shooting threat. The school district reports the threat was made on social media last Thursday, but they did not learn about it until Monday.

Police say administrators called DHS, and DHS is the agency that notified the department of the threat.

Police arrested the student suspect on Tuesday, and the school district posted its first official notification of the incident on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Read Also: Guthrie Police Find Reported School Threats Not Credible

This is a developing story. News 9’s Reporter Jessi Mitchell will have more at 5 p.m.