The Latest: Victim's mother says she opposes arming teachers

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This Oct. 17, 2016, photo shows U.S. Rep. Don Young gesturing while speaking with a reporter after a debate in Anchorage, Alaska.

Tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi's U.S. senators in 2014 announces he will challenge the state's other senator, Roger Wicker.

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP). FILE - This undated photo provided by The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Nancy Moronez.

A milk deliveryman is accused of hiding marijuana, tobacco and cellphones inside milk cartons and smuggling them into an Ohio prison.

(Warren County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office shows Ray Adams.

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said about 95 percent of the student body of 3,293 has returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people.

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP). Faculty and staff greet police officers stationed outside of at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe.

(Kyle Kashuv via AP). In this photo released by Kyle Kashuv, Frank Krar, a statistics teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School displays his new tattoo in the campus, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in honor of the victims of the shooting at the school...

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A student heads back to school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. With a heavy police presence, classes resumed for the first time since several student...

(AP Photo/Terry Renna). A sign of support is held up at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Students returned to class for the first time since a former student opened fire there with an assault weapon.

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP). Faculty and staff greet police officers stationed outside of at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. With a heavy police presence, classes resumed for the first time ...

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP). Faculty and staff greet police officers stationed outside of at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. With a heavy police presence, classes resumed for the first time ...

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the return of students and teachers to class following the killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The mother of a teacher killed in the Florida high school massacre says she opposes a proposal to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools.

Linda Beigel Schulman is the mother of 35-year-old geography teacher Scott Beigel. During a meeting with reporters Wednesday, she said the proposed bill would lead to a "firestorm."

Schulman says she also is frustrated with state lawmakers, who she says keep changing their proposals and are trying to take advantage of the situation to advance political agendas.

She urged politicians to "do what's right, not do what's going to get you elected in November."

The Florida House and Senate both have proposals that would raise the minimum age to buy any firearm from 18 to 21, create a waiting period to buy rifles, and allow school districts to arm teachers. Schulman also wants a ban on large-capacity-ammunition magazines and assault rifles - ideas the Republican leadership hasn't been willing to consider.

___

1:20 p.m.

Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said about 95 percent of the student body of 3,293 has returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people.

He called Wednesday's attendance "outstanding." Runcie added that there were about 150 counselors at the campus to offer support to staff and students, as well as 40 therapy dogs.

Almost all of the county's high school principals also came to the school Wednesday to support the staff as school reopened for a half-day "modified schedule."

Runcie said he would use the words "flexible, support and love" to describe what's happening at the school this week. He added that a heavy law enforcement presence will be at the school for the remainder of the year.

The superintendent said only about 15 students and four of the 215 employees have inquired about transferring to other schools.

___

12 p.m.

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students were greeted Wednesday morning by police officers carrying military style rifles and an array of counselors and therapy dogs. They missed two weeks of school following the Valentine's Day mass shooting that took place in a freshman building just before dismissal.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is in the Broward County Jail, charged with 17-counts of first-degree murder. The shooting has thrust many of the surviving students into the center of the nation's gun debate.

But Wednesday was all about healing and getting back into a regular routine, albeit a shortened school day.

___

9:20 a.m.

Students are returning to the Florida high school where 17 were killed in a shooting two weeks ago, but they've been told to leave their backpacks at home.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School principal Ty Thomas said in a tweet that "our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort not curriculum: so there is no need for backpacks."

Armed officers were on hand as students returned to the school Wednesday morning.

___

8:30 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles in its stores and won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Dick's Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that after the shooting the company "felt it needed to do something."

Stack says that the accused gunman, 19-year-old Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick's store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed. Stack says the system that's in place won't stop sales to dangerous people and said lawmakers must do something.

Stack said Dick's is prepared for any potential backlash, but won't change its policies on gun sales.

____

7:40 a.m.

One of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who has become a leader in the anti-assault weapon campaign says he felt scared when he saw a photo of a police officer armed with a rifle outside his school.

David Hogg said it was a picture of education in fear in this country. Hogg has been calling for an assault weapon ban since the Valentine's Day massacre killed 17 people at his school.

Hogg has spent the last two weeks making the rounds on network talk shows and speaking with legislators in Tallahassee, seeking gun legislation.

Students returned to the school Wednesday for the first time since the deadly shooting.

___

7:15 a.m.

Members of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association handed carnations out to students as they entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School two weeks after a former student gunned down 17 people inside the freshman building.

For Madison Geller, Wednesday offered an opportunity to get back into a routine, in spite of her fears.

"When I walk in there, I'm going to replay the whole thing in my head. But we have to come here and try to learn," the high school junior said. "This week we will try to be comfortable and get back into the same routine."

Angelyse Perez, a senior, said returning offers a chance for everyone to "get through this and be together."

"But I'm graduating," she said. "I just want to get out of here."

___

6:30 a.m.

Teachers and students are arriving early at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, their first day back after an expelled classmate with an AR-15 killed 17 people in a Valentine's Day massacre that has profoundly altered the lives of survivors.

A long line of cars bringing people back to the school in Parkland, Florida is being guided by police as dozens of television trucks and vehicles camp out nearby.

Only students, parents and staff are being allowed through a security cordon. The main entrance is covered with a sign saying "Welcome Back Eagles."

___

2 a.m.

The walkway leading onto the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is lined with flowers and photographs, memorials to the 17 students and teachers killed in a Valentine's Day massacre that forever altered their lives and thrust them into the center of the nation's gun debate.

Alexis Grogan, a 15-year-old sophomore, was among those planning to wear maroon, a Stoneman Douglas color, among other things honoring those who died. She said she's nervous after losing her friend Luke Hoyer, who sat two seats behind her in Spanish. Still, she says support from her fellow students and their fight to strengthen gun control laws is keeping her strong.

Relatives of the victims kept up pressure Tuesday in Florida's capital with emotional testimony during a legislative hearing to discuss raising the age limit to buy long guns from 18 to 21.

The bill also would create a program that allows teachers who receive law-enforcement training and are deputized by the local sheriff's office to carry concealed weapons in the classroom, if also approved by the school district. The school's superintendent has spoken out firmly against that measure.

___

Follow the AP's complete coverage of the Florida school shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Floridaschoolshooting .

