Thunder In The Mix For Waived G/F Corey Brewer - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder In The Mix For Waived G/F Corey Brewer

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another candidate sprung onto the Thunder’s buyout radar this morning when the Los Angeles Lakers waived Corey Brewer.

Brewer is a lengthy guard/forward who is in his 11th NBA season and averaging career-lows in points and three-point percentage, but his strengths are on the defensive end. He’s an intriguing candidate because he played for Billy Donovan at Florida and is similar to Andre Roberson.

The deadline for players to be waived and still have playoff eligibility is tomorrow, March 1. Brewer has career averages of 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 28 percent from deep.

The Thunder, which takes on the Mavericks in Dallas tonight, still has an unused roster spot.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.