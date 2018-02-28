Report: Brewer Agrees To Sign With Thunder

Another candidate sprung onto the Thunder’s buyout radar Wednesday morning when the Los Angeles Lakers waived Corey Brewer.

After Corey Brewer’s buyout with the Lakers, a reunion with his college coach Billy Donovan in Oklahoma City is a serious possibility, league sources tell ESPN. He will talk to other teams too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2018

Corey Brewer is likely to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder upon clearing waivers on Friday, league sources tell ESPN. Brewer agreed to a contract buyout with the Lakers today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2018

Brewer is a lengthy guard/forward who is in his 11th NBA season and averaging career-lows in points and three-point percentage, but his strengths are on the defensive end. He’s an intriguing candidate because he played for Billy Donovan at Florida and is similar to Andre Roberson.

The Thunder are a strong favorite to sign Corey Brewer, league sources say, with Brewer's former college coach Billy Donovan leading the recruitment and a clear need in the wake of Andre Roberson's injury — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 28, 2018

The deadline for players to be waived and still have playoff eligibility is tomorrow, March 1. Brewer has career averages of 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 28 percent from deep.

OKC not expected to make any additions until after March 1, I’m told, but Corey Brewer definitely on their radar. T-Wolves, Jazz, Pelicans also expected to be in mix (already mentioned Cavs, Wiz, Portland, Bucks). Teams also monitoring Trevor Booker situation in Philly. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 28, 2018

The Thunder still has an unused roster spot.

UPDATE: Yahoo! Sports reports Brewer has committed to sign with the Thunder when he clears waivers.