Report: Brewer Agrees To Sign With Thunder

Another candidate sprung onto the Thunder’s buyout radar this morning when the Los Angeles Lakers waived Corey Brewer.More >>
Russell Westbrook scored 30 points, including the go-ahead three-point play in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-110 on Wednesday night.More >>
A scheduling conflict with the Dodgers caused the Bedlam baseball series to relocate the April 27th contest.More >>
Vionise Pierre-Louis was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, while Gabbi Ortiz earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team.More >>
Kaylee Jensen and Loryn Goodwin were named to the All-Big 12 First Team on Wednesday and Braxtin Miller received honorable mention recognition.More >>
