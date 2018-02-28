Investigator subpoenaed in tracking Oklahoma legislator case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Court records show that investigators believe a private detective hired by a longtime Texas political consultant placed a tracker on an Oklahoma legislator's vehicle.

The Oklahoman reports that the consultant, 70-year-old George C. Shipley, has been subpoenaed to appear in an Oklahoma court next week "to provide testimony."

He was also ordered to bring business records on who hired him to research Republican Rep. Mark McBride, who discovered the tracking device in December.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation affidavit says McBride alleges he was told a "wind group" wanted to discredit him. It says McBride was working on legislation to tax wind-energy companies. President of The Wind Coalition has called McBride reckless for making the accusation.

The newspaper reports Shipley has helped Democrats in Texas for decades and is known for conducting opposition research for his clients.

