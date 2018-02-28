Bill Would Let Voters Reduce Threshold For Passing Tax Hikes

Oklahoma voters would decide whether to make it easier for their Legislature to raise taxes under a bill that has cleared its first hurdle.More >>
Oklahoma voters would decide whether to make it easier for their Legislature to raise taxes under a bill that has cleared its first hurdle.More >>
The Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday, the first time a private citizen has been accorded such recognition since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.More >>
The Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday, the first time a private citizen has been accorded such recognition since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.