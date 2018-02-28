OKC Photographer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Client During Session

A metro photographer was arrested on Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting one of his clients during a photo shoot.

Police arrested 35-year-old Victor Harris around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a report from a young woman, who said she was assaulted during a photo session at a studio near downtown Oklahoma City.

The victim told police she had known Harris since November 2017, had worked with him on previous photo sessions, and said their relationship was purely professional. In the past, she said there were always other people around during the sessions. This time she was alone with Harris, but she said she felt comfortable because of her past work with him.

According to the report, the shoot was to include both clothed and nude photographs. The victim told police the session started off normal. And even when they transitioned to the nude photos, nothing out of the ordinary occurred. Then suddenly, the victim said Harris grabbed her and shoved his face between her legs.

This only went on for a couple of seconds before the victim said she jumped up and quickly put on her clothes. She told police that Harris began to apologize to her and said, “It shouldn’t have happened that way.” As she fled the business, the victim said she called her parents and a friend to ask what she should do. She then called the police and was taken to a local hospital for a SANE exam.

Officers went looking for Harris, but could not find him at his studio. They eventually reached him on his phone, and made the arrest at an IHOP in NW OKC. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of rape by instrumentation.