Bracket Set For Big 12 Women's Championship

The bracket has been determined for the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, to be played at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena from March 2-5.

Baylor earned the No. 1 seed after winning its eighth-consecutive and ninth overall Big 12 regular season title. The Lady Bears’ (28-1, 18-0) undefeated conference season was the fifth in Big 12 history.

Other seeds include No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 TCU, No. 6 West Virginia, No. 7 Iowa State, No. 8 Kansas State, No. 9 Kansas and No. 10 Texas Tech. Seeds 7-10 will open the Championship in the first round on Friday while seeds 1-6 earn a first round bye and begin play Saturday.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship returns to Oklahoma City for the sixth time and makes its fourth appearance in five years at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Eight different teams have won the previous 21 women’s championships, led by Baylor with eight titles. Last season, West Virginia as the No. 6-seed captured the 2017 crown after upsetting three ranked teams.

Single-Session tickets are priced at $25, $20 and $10, plus applicable fees. All spectators beginning at age two must have a ticket to enter the arena. One session will be played on Friday night with two sessions on Saturday and one session each on Sunday and Monday.

All active duty military, military veterans and teachers with a valid military or school ID can purchase a $5 general admission ticket for each session at the arena box office.

Tickets will be available through Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets. They can also be purchased at the Chesapeake Energy Arena box office Monday - Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. CT and during the Championship. The box office accepts Mastercard, Visa, Discover, American Express and cash as methods of payment.

The following theme nights will be featured during the Championship.

Friday, Session 1 – Game Show Night

Saturday, Sessions 2 and 3 – Super Hero Saturday and Teacher Appreciation Day

Sunday, Session 4 – Military Appreciation Night and Night of Champions

Additionally, Big 12 Game Day Presented by Phillips 66 will be open on the concourse of Chesapeake Energy Arena during the following hours for those who have purchased Championship tickets.

Friday: 5-8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. -1:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1:-4:30 p.m.

Monday: 6:30-8 p.m.

All nine games will be carried live by FOX Sports networks.

Friday, March 2 (FCS-Central)

Game 1: No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Kansas 6:00 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 (FSN)

Game 3: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 TCU 11:00 a.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 Winner 6:00 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 West Virginia 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 4 (FS1)

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner 2:00 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 4:30 p.m.

Monday, March 5 (FS1)

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner 8:00 p.m.