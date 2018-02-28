'America's Pastor' Billy Graham Honored At Nation's Capitol

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...

Federal charges in Arizona have been dismissed against a California man accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate while transporting her between jails in different states, but he still faces charges in a similar case in Arkansas.

Federal charges in Arizona have been dismissed against a California man accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate while transporting her between jails in different states, but he still faces charges in a...

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's plan to put more of his department's decision-makers in the field has a flaw in the eyes of some who spent their careers making those decisions.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's plan to put more of his department's decision-makers in the field has a flaw in the eyes of some who spent their careers making those decisions.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik,File). FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks on the Trump Administration's energy policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. Zinke wants to move more Interior Department employees ou...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik,File). FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks on the Trump Administration's energy policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. Zinke wants to move more Interior Department employees ou...

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said about 95 percent of the student body of 3,293 has returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people.

Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said about 95 percent of the student body of 3,293 has returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people.

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP). Faculty and staff greet police officers stationed outside of at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. With a heavy police presence, classes resumed for the first time ...

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP). Faculty and staff greet police officers stationed outside of at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. With a heavy police presence, classes resumed for the first time ...

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed.

An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This Oct. 17, 2016, photo shows U.S. Rep. Don Young gesturing while speaking with a reporter after a debate in Anchorage, Alaska. The most senior member in the U.S. House has argued against gun control by wondering how many Je...

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This Oct. 17, 2016, photo shows U.S. Rep. Don Young gesturing while speaking with a reporter after a debate in Anchorage, Alaska. The most senior member in the U.S. House has argued against gun control by wondering how many Je...

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP). FILE - This undated photo provided by The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Nancy Moronez. Moronez, a Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago. Ami Brunka, t...

(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP). FILE - This undated photo provided by The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Nancy Moronez. Moronez, a Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago. Ami Brunka, t...

Tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi's U.S. senators in 2014 announces he will challenge the state's other senator, Roger Wicker.

Tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi's U.S. senators in 2014 announces he will challenge the state's other senator, Roger Wicker.

The Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday, the first time a private citizen has been accorded such recognition since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.

President Trump delivered remarks at the memorial service on Capitol Hill for the man known as "America's pastor. Graham died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina last week.

He was 99.

Graham was a counselor and confidante to nearly every American president since Harry Truman, but Graham himself denied he had a role in making policy. He said, "I don't advise them, I pray with them."

President Donald Trump spoke to honor Graham during the D.C. ceremony. The president said that everywhere he went, Graham taught the same "beautiful" message -- "God loves you."

Trump, calling Graham's testimony through his life "endless," said it was "fitting" to remember him in the Capitol's rotunda, surrounding by paintings of men of faith.

2/21/2018 Related Story: Billy Graham's Impact Continues At Oral Roberts University

"The testimony is endless," Mr. Trump said. "Today we give thanks for this extraordinary life. And it's very fitting that we do so right here in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, where the memory of the American people is enshrined. Here in this room we remember America is a nation sustained by prayer."

The president called Graham an "ambassador for Christ." Only a few private citizens have been honored like Graham in the rotunda, Mr. Trump said.

"Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America."

The president departed the rotunda at 11:38 a.m., followed by the first lady. Congressional leaders and Cabinet members slowly filed out, too.

As they left, administration officials including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and others paid their respects. Energy Secretary Rick Perry saluted Graham's casket.