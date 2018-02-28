Police captain investigated after fatally shooting dog

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City police captain is being investigated by the department's internal affairs for the fatal shooting of his neighbor's dog.

Police say Capt. Brian Williford was off-duty and carrying his personal rifle when he shot the dog owned by Donnie Newton on Feb. 22.

Williford had gone to the neighbors to talk about their dogs possibly bothering his cattle and said the dog was charging at him aggressively when he shot it.

Newton, though, told KFOR-TV the dog had barked twice and sat down when Williford shot it.

Police spokesman Capt. Bo Mathews said there is little he can say because the internal affairs investigation is in its early stages.

Information from: KFOR-TV, http://www.kfor.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.