Sooners Struggle Again, Lose At Baylor

Oklahoma shot 38 percent and couldn't dig itself out of a 20-point first-half deficit against the Bears.
Tonight's game at Baylor will not only shape the Big 12 tournament, but the NCAA tournament as well.
Third-seeded OSU and fourth-seeded OU already know their first-round opponents in the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament.
Jeffrey Carroll scored 21 points, Cameron McGriff had 19 and Oklahoma State cruised past Iowa State 80-71 on Tuesday, sweeping the season series with the Cyclones.
NFL Network's Judy Battista reports that the committee could potentially eliminate the "going to the ground" part of the rule.
