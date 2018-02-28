Sooners Struggle Again, Lose At Baylor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sooners Struggle Again, Lose At Baylor

By Associated Press
WACO, Texas -

Terry Maston scored 23 points and Baylor beat Oklahoma 87-64 on Tuesday night.

Maston made his first career start on senior night, his 102nd game played for the Bears, and made the most of it with a 10-for-14 shooting night despite being saddled with three fouls in the first half. Baylor shot 51 percent as a team and controlled the boards, 44-29.

Jo Lual-Acuil had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (18-12, 8-9 Big 12), who also received 16 points from Manu Lecomte.

Oklahoma made both of its shots from the floor in the opening minute to break out to a 5-0 lead but missed its next 15 and 19 of its next 20. The Sooners were 5 for 25 in the first half and finished shooting 38 percent for the game.

Baylor took advantage with a 22-2 run that took it from trailing 10-9 to leading 31-12 despite four of its players picking up two fouls apiece in the game's first eight minutes.

Trae Young scored 18 to lead Oklahoma (17-12, 7-10), but that was a far cry from the 44 he dropped on the Bears in their first meeting. Young, the national leader in scoring and assists, had 5 assists and eight turnovers.

UP NEXT

Next up, the Sooners close out the regular season on their home court when Iowa State comes to the LNC on Friday at 8 p.m. CT. The "Senior Night" contest will honor OU's lone senior, Khadeem Lattin, and air on ESPN2.

