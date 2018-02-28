Oklahoma higher education regent reappointed to term

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has reappointed Mike Turpen to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Turpen is a former state attorney general now in private law practice.

His current term is to expire this year. Pending confirmation by the state Senate, the new term will expire in 2027.

The regents oversee Oklahoma's 25 public colleges and universities.

