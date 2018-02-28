Oklahoma higher education regent reappointed to term - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma higher education regent reappointed to term

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has reappointed Mike Turpen to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Turpen is a former state attorney general now in private law practice.

His current term is to expire this year. Pending confirmation by the state Senate, the new term will expire in 2027.

The regents oversee Oklahoma's 25 public colleges and universities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.