OKC Metro Sees Fog, Rain In Morning

Tracking some areas of dense fog early Wednesday morning. We may see some light mist as well.

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until mid-morning.

Fog erodes quickly by mid-morning but cloudy skies stick around throughout the day. It will be a warm start and finish as highs push to about 70. Rain chances stay mainly east and southeast of Oklahoma.

A cold front arrives overnight bringing cooler and drier air. Lows turn colder in the 30s, so bundle up this Thursday morning.

Thursday is cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunshine is back though starting Thursday and sticks with us into the weekend. By the weekend, highs will rebound back into the 60s! It will be beautiful weather kicking off March!