Person Found Shot In NE OKC Apartment Complex

One person was found shot early Wednesday in a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Wilshire Boulevard near Kelley Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex. One person was found shot by a resident who called police.

The person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

