Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

The Republican victor of a special primary election to replace a disgraced Arizona congressman is the immediate favorite to win the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after election results were announced for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party at Lesko'...

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

President Donald Trump doesn't need to worry now about courts stopping his plans to build a border wall with Mexico, but he needs the money.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

Company whose helicopter involved in a deadly crash at Grand Canyon adding crash-resistant fuel systems to its fleet.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP,File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The company whose helicopter ...

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

West Virginia's striking teachers say state legislators are failing to learn their civics and history lessons, which may have to be driven home at the ballot box in November.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Destiny Carpenter holds a sign outside of the Capitol building on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.V., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Federal immigrations agents have arrested more than 150 people in Northern California after Oakland's mayor gave early warning of the raids.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...

(U.S. District Court via AP, File). FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. District Court shows Judge Gonzalo Curiel. Curiel, who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, has sided with the president on a challenge to build...

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump has won a judge's permission to build a border wall with Mexico. Now he just needs the money.

A judge who was taunted by Trump during the presidential campaign sided on Tuesday with the president on a challenge to building the wall. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel rejected arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups that the administration overreached by waiving laws requiring environmental and other reviews before construction can begin.

"Big legal win today," Trump tweeted in response to the ruling. He didn't mention his prior remarks about the judge's Mexican heritage.

Despite the victory, Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay have gone nowhere. This month, the Senate rejected a request for $18 billion that was part of a package including sharp cuts to legal immigration and permission for young immigrants to stay in the country after they were temporarily shielded from deportation under an Obama-era program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Trump berated Curiel during the campaign for his handling of fraud allegations against now-defunct Trump University, suggesting the Indiana-born judge's Mexican heritage reflected a bias.

Curiel mentioned his Indiana roots in his 101-page ruling on the wall when he cited another native of the state, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote in another case that courts should not make policy judgments.

"The court cannot and does not consider whether the underlying decisions to construct border barriers are politically wise or prudent," Curiel wrote.

Curiel wrote that the law certainly "is not a model of legislative precision" and that both sides made plausible arguments, preventing him from making a clear finding that the administration overreached.

The administration has issued three waivers since August, two to build in parts of California and one in part of New Mexico. President George W. Bush's administration issued the previous five waivers, allowing the government to quickly extend barriers to about one-third of the border.

The Center for Biological Diversity said in its lawsuit that the waiver authority cannot be interpreted to last forever. California argued that it expired in 2008, when Homeland Security satisfied congressional requirements at the time on how much wall to build.

The judge declined to second-guess the administration's findings that waivers were issued in areas of "high illegal entry," a requirement set by Congress. The advocates argued that dramatic declines in border arrests undermined those findings.

During arguments this month, the judge peppered both sides with questions about the law's meaning. He showed strong interest in a requirement tacked on in late 2007 for Homeland Security to consult other federal agencies, state and local governments, Indian tribes and property owners to minimize the impact of construction, which challengers said the administration failed to do.

Curiel said in his ruling that the law's lack of specifics prevented him for concluding that the administration failed to properly consult others.

The Center for Biological Diversity, which sued along with the state of California and three advocacy groups, said it would appeal. Construction can proceed for now.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said, "We will evaluate all of our options and are prepared to do what is necessary to protect our people, our values, and our economy from federal overreach."

The Animal Legal Defense Fund said it may ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The Sierra Club said the environmental and other reviews are critical to protecting border communities, but the group didn't discuss its next step.

U.S. Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley welcomed the decision, saying Congress granted authority to build a wall without delay and that the administration is pleased it can continue "this important work vital to our nation's interests."

Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton added, "Simply put, walls work."

The decision came days after construction began on a 30-foot (9.1-meter) high barrier in Calexico, California, the administration's first wall project outside of eight prototypes in San Diego that were completed in October and are intended to guide future construction. Both projects carry a relatively small price tag and were funded last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.