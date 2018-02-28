Californians bash Trump for bid to end climate change plan

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

Federal charges in Arizona have been dismissed against a California man accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate while transporting her between jails in different states, but he still faces charges in a similar case in Arkansas.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's plan to put more of his department's decision-makers in the field has a flaw in the eyes of some who spent their careers making those decisions.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik,File). FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks on the Trump Administration's energy policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. Zinke wants to move more Interior Department employees ou...

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie said about 95 percent of the student body of 3,293 has returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, two weeks after a mass shooting killed 17 people.

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP). Faculty and staff greet police officers stationed outside of at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. With a heavy police presence, classes resumed for the first time ...

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This Oct. 17, 2016, photo shows U.S. Rep. Don Young gesturing while speaking with a reporter after a debate in Anchorage, Alaska. The most senior member in the U.S. House has argued against gun control by wondering how many Je...

Tea party-backed state lawmaker who came close to unseating one of Mississippi's U.S. senators in 2014 announces he will challenge the state's other senator, Roger Wicker.

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

(Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP). FILE - This undated photo provided by The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Nancy Moronez. Moronez, a Wisconsin woman has been charged with suffocating three babies more than 30 years ago. Ami Brunka, t...

California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.

A milk deliveryman is accused of hiding marijuana, tobacco and cellphones inside milk cartons and smuggling them into an Ohio prison.

(Warren County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office shows Ray Adams. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says Adams, a milk delivery man, snuck marijuana, tobacco and cellphones into an Ohio p...

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - California officials, schoolchildren and at least one billionaire denounced the Trump administration's plan to scrap Obama-era limits on emissions from power plants in blistering comments Wednesday to U.S. officials visiting a state that's helping lead the fight against climate change.

Hundreds spoke in defense of the Clean Power Plan at a hearing in San Francisco, the latest in a series of nationwide "listening sessions" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on its effort to repeal the restrictions. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has described them as part of former President Barack Obama's "war on coal."

Resistance to the rollback was a given in California, where switching to more renewable sources of electricity is mandated under Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown. But officials from California, Washington state and Oregon turned out to make clear the extent of their opposition.

"I know this is a listening session, and I'm asking you, who are you listening to? The voices of outdated technology of the past?" Mary Nichols, chairwoman of California's Air Resources Board, asked EPA officials.

"California is in complete opposition to the EPA's proposal," said Nichols, one of a half-dozen officials speaking from Brown's administration.

It has pushed state programs that roll back reliance on coal-powered electrical plants, gas and diesel automobiles, and other carbon-burners. The governor also travels globally to urge on efforts and build alliances to cut climate-changing fossil fuels.

"Now more than ever is the time for the United States to be a leader and a partner on this," Nichols said. "Not to walk away from this."

Under Brown, California has committed to getting at least half its electricity from renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, by 2030. It is one of the first North American governments to experiment with cap-and-trade, a scheme meant to limit carbon emissions by selling credits to pollute.

By midday, all the speakers at one of several halls at San Francisco's main library opposed the plan by President Donald Trump's administration and supported West Coast efforts to curb climate change.

"Mr. Pruitt may not understand about asthma," said Mary Zhu, a retired doctor and one of several medical workers testifying about health risks from car exhaust and other carbon pollution. "Go to an ICU, go to an ER, and then decide if you want to kill people."

Parents, expectant mothers and at least two descendants of coal miners were among others speaking out.

"As an American, I'm embarrassed that the United States is the only country moving away from the Paris accord," Jim McMahon, a climate scientist from the San Francisco Bay Area, referencing the global pact to cut emissions.

Outside the listening session, more than 100 schoolchildren marched, banged drums and chanted, "No coal, no way, not ever not today."

Most of the children were from Oakland, a more diverse, less affluent Bay Area city where opponents have battled a proposal to ship coal through its ports.

"I have friends who have asthma, and they're going to die" because of coal, said Melisa Rodriguez, an 11-year-old marcher.

Steyer, a hedge-fund magnate and Trump opponent active in the fight for renewable energy, spoke briefly, and scathingly, to the environmental regulators inside.

"This can't just be a sham listening session. Not when the health and prosperity of the American people is at stake," Steyer said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.