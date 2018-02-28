GOP winner of Arizona primary expected to win US House seat

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

The Republican victor of a special primary election to replace a disgraced Arizona congressman is the immediate favorite to win the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after election results were announced for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party at Lesko'...

A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

President Donald Trump doesn't need to worry now about courts stopping his plans to build a border wall with Mexico, but he needs the money.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

Company whose helicopter involved in a deadly crash at Grand Canyon adding crash-resistant fuel systems to its fleet.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP,File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The company whose helicopter ...

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

West Virginia's striking teachers say state legislators are failing to learn their civics and history lessons, which may have to be driven home at the ballot box in November.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Destiny Carpenter holds a sign outside of the Capitol building on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.V., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Federal immigrations agents have arrested more than 150 people in Northern California after Oakland's mayor gave early warning of the raids.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Democratic candidate Hiral Tipirneni, right front, checks polling results in the special primary election for the 8th Congressional District seat with campaign field director Pedro Lopez during an election night party Tuesday, F...

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Campaign supporters and family members celebrate Hiral Tipirneni's victory in the special Democratic primary for the 8th Congressional District seat, during an election night party Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. Tipir...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Campaign signs promote a variety of candidates for the special election for the open the 8th congressional district contest to replace Republican Rep. Trent Franks, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Goodyear, Ariz.

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko celebrates with her husband, Joe, after voting results show her victory in a special primary election for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party ...

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after election results were announced for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party at Lesko'...

By BOB CHRISTIE and ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - The Republican victor of a special primary election is the immediate favorite to win the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.

Former state Sen. Debbie Lesko pulled out a decisive victory Tuesday. She will face Democratic nominee Hiral Tipirneni, a political newcomer, in an April 24 special election to represent the heavily Republican western Phoenix suburbs.

The winner will replace Franks, who resigned under pressure from House Speaker Paul Ryan in December. Franks acknowledged discussing surrogacy with two female staffers and one told The Associated Press he offered her $5 million to carry his child.

The special election turned into a last-minute slugfest among the GOP front-runners when it was revealed that former state Sen. Steve Montenegro received sex-tinged messages from a legislative aide and Lesko was accused of improperly using her state campaign funds to support her congressional bid.

Another primary candidate, former state House member Phil Lovas, filed complaints with federal election officials and the state attorney general alleging Lesko's cash transfers were illegal.

Lesko denied allegations that transferring $50,000 from her state campaign fund was illegal. She sent the money to an independent group that spent the cash backing her congressional bid.

Montenegro, a married father and Christian minister who was Franks' district director, had the backing of the former congressman, popular former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a tea party favorite.

He acknowledged receiving "unsolicited" naked photos from a female state Senate staffer. Her lawyer alleges Montenegro "groomed" her for months, and she said they engaged in sexual conversations over text message. Montenegro said he became too close to the woman and that while she sent an unsolicited topless photo, "I never had inappropriate relationship with her or anyone else."

In the end, the revelations may have had little effect on the outcome because the state relies heavily on mail-in ballots, most of which had been completed before the last-minute flurry of allegations.

Corinne Clark, a retail worker from Surprise, Arizona, said she regretted casting her ballot for Montenegro in early voting before the allegations about him surfaced.

"Whether it's true or not is hard to know," Clark said. "But my number one reason for voting for him was because he has Christian values, and it makes me mad that this has come up afterward."

Early returns showed Lesko had 36 percent of the vote while Montenegro and Lovas had only 24 percent.

"Wow!" Lesko exclaimed when one of her campaign workers told her that Montenegro was conceding. "I'm so excited because it looks like I'm winning tonight."

"I'm very grateful to everyone who has helped me on this campaign and now I'm looking forward to the general election and then getting to Washington to get things done for the people in my district," Lesko added, grinning broadly in a brief interview at an election night gathering in the backyard of her Peoria home.

Lesko had support from popular former Gov. Jan Brewer and a host of local mayors and city council members. She helped drive the state's landmark school voucher program and is touting her border security plan.

The Democratic nominee faces an uphill battle in a district where Republicans dominate. Early primary ballots broke down about 2 to 1 in favor of Republicans.

Walter King, a 69-year-old retiree from Seattle who now lives in Sun City, said he voted for Tipirneni by mail-in ballot, but didn't expect her to defeat whatever Republican wins the primary.

"I like to think the state is slowly turning purple," King said Monday as he sat in his golf cart, a common form of area transportation, with his French bulldog mix Stuart. "But it's still mostly red."

Tipirneni said despite the heavy Republican advantage in the district, she sees a path to victory.

"We've seen Democratic performance shoot up by huge numbers all across this country," she said. "East coast, in red areas like Oklahoma and Alabama, we see Democratic engagement and momentum and energy, and there's no reason that Arizona can't be next."

___

Snow reported from Peoria, Sun City and Goodyear, Arizona.

