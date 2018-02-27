My 2 Cents: Failure To Act Led To School Shooting In Florida - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Failure To Act Led To School Shooting In Florida



I'm not really sure it's a good idea to have a crowd full of traumatized teenagers steering the debate on gun control and school shootings.

CNN'S Town Hall after the high school shooting in Florida really supercharged the debate on assault rifles and gun ownership in general. But they're missing the point, the police, the sheriff, even the FBI were very aware of this sick kid and his threats against his former school

CNN reports that the Broward County Sheriff's Office took 45 phone calls concerning Nikolas Cruz, including a couple of tips that he was talking about shooting up the school.

For years the authorities had been warned about this unstable kid, 39 times they went to his home, the school staff had been warned to keep an eye on him.

Why did none of these people, especially the authorities, scoop up this kid and demand he be put in a mental facility until his dangerous twisted thinking could be treated by mental health experts?

I know it's a tangled process, but sometimes you just have to trust your gut and act on what is obviously a very real threat to the community. But nobody did it.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

